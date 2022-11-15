Mr. Musk or Mr. Burns: Who said it?

The New Republic created a delightful quiz where you are challenged to identify whether a quote is from Elon Musk or The Simpsons' Mr. Burns. Excellent…. Give it a try:

"The politicians [and] unelected bureaucrats who stole our liberty should be tarred, feathered [and] thrown out of town!" — Mr. Burns or Mr. Musk?

"I'm not the thief; the government is. Every year you make hardworking Joes like my reporter friend here pay income taxes." — Mr. Burns or Mr Musk?

"That's my lesson for taking a vacation: Vacations will kill you." — Mr. Burns of Mr. Musk?

"If you can take advantage of a situation in some way, it's your duty as an American to do it." — Mr. Burns or Mr. Musk?