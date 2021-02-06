Rashida Tlaib's emotional speech about the Jan 6th attack

As Patton Oswald tweeted in response to this:
Image: Screengrab
That jerk who wore horns and a bare chest in the US Capitol attack on January 6 has been moved to a Virginia jail, after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while he's in custody. The judge said jail officials in nearby Alexandria could accommodate the special diet, reports AP:… READ THE REST
Trump's mob sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to five deaths in and around the building. Only a handful were arrested on the day, but more than 100 have now been charged. How? The extensive footage they took of themselves breaking into and trashing Congress. "While it's not unheard of for criminals to… READ THE REST
During the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters, Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the brother of pardoned pro-Trump foreign agent Michael Flynn, was involved in a decision that slowed the National Guard's response. Moreover, the Army lied about it since, reports the Washington Post. Carol Leonnig: In the Jan. 6 call,… READ THE REST
