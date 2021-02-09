Brexit "considerably worse" than feared, says UK retail boss

Brexit has turned out to be "considerably worse" than he feared, says the chairman of one of Britain's largest retail chains.

He said: "I actually think it was not properly thought out. All the spin that was put on it about being free trade and free movement has not been the reality. "The new system and red tape just slows down efficiency. The freedom of movement and obstacles are quite difficult at the moment. I don't see that regulatory paperwork easing much in the short term," Mr Cowgill said.

The number of fancy British businesspeople who believed Brexit would be good for them is a damning charge against British business acumen in general. They got conned completely and with such ease. Even opportunists betting against Brexit seem few on the ground. There's just the vulture of foreign capital wheeling overhead, waiting for the beasts to die.