Panera Bread to "phase out" caffeine-infused Charged Lemonade after deaths

Charged Lemonade is a caffeine-infused drink you can get at Panera Bread. But not for much longer: two people have died after drinking it and the eatery is to "phase out" the offering. The lawsuits, you see…

The beverages prompted controversy in October following a lawsuit filed by the family of 21-year-old Sarah Katz, a University of Pennsylvania student with a heart condition who died after consuming Charged Lemonade. A second lawsuit was filed in December by the family of Dennis Brown, a Florida man with a chromosomal deficiency disorder and a developmental delay who also died after drinking a Charged Lemonade. A third lawsuit was filed in January by Lauren Skerritt, a 28-year-old Rhode Island woman, which claimed the beverage left her with "permanent cardiac injuries."

A spokesman announced the "menu transformation."

"We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire — ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options," the spokesperson said.

If you would like to die or suffer incapacitating cardiorespiratory harm after drinking a caffeine-infused soft beverage, better get your skates on!