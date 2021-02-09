Covid vaccine makes you homosexual, says Iranian cleric

Iranian Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian offers one more good reason to make sure you've gotten your jab: "Don't go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals."
Tabrizian has a history of derogatory opinions about Western medicine. Last year, a video showed him burning Harrison's Manual of Medicine and saying that "Islamic medicine" had made such books "irrelevant," according to an article on the website of Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcast service.
Tabrizian is evidently an object of general ridicule in Iran, but has the backing of the state.