In this fascinating 15-minute video a solo sailor named Alan shows his daily routine on a small sailboat in the Atlantic. The boat is loaded with useful high-tech navigation equipment including an autopilot that keeps the boat on track while Alan naps. It's interesting to see the quick-release knot he uses to secure himself into his bed so he doesn't fall out while he's asleep. He also says he reads lots of classic novels on a Kindle throughout the day. It costs just a few dollars to buy the complete works of an author for Kindle. Regular books would get wet and take up precious space on the boat.
Watch: a day in the life of a solo sailor on the high seas
