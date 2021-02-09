Live on Twitter via NBC News: "The Senate trial of former president Donald Trump started on Tuesday with a debate and vote on the constitutionality of his second impeachment trial. House managers and the ex-president's lawyers will take up to four equally divided hours to make the case for or against the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment, followed by a Senate vote that is anticipated to pass, according to reports."
Watch live: Trump impeachment trial
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- capitol riot
- impeachment trial
- trump impeachment
Trump found some new sleazeball lawyers for his impeachment defense team, after the last ones all ran off
Reuters: "Former U.S. President Donald Trump's office on Sunday said trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor will lead Trump's legal team during his Senate impeachment trial." This announcement follows the not-entirely-surprising news just yesterday that Trump and *all of the lawyers* on his legal team had suddenly parted ways. Who knows what tomorrow's… READ THE REST
Trump's legal team a wreck, lawyers all leave one week before impeachment trial begins
Former president Donald Trump's legal team didn't last long. As of Saturday night, CNN is reporting that all five lawyers identified as part of Trump's impeachment defense — Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris — have departed. Kaitlan Collins, CNN White House Correspondent: "With a little more than a week… READ THE REST
Biden on Trump impeachment trial: 'it has to happen'
President Joe Biden on Monday told CNN, on the topic of Trump's impeachment trial, "I think it has to happen." Biden made the comment during a brief one-on-one interview with CNN in the halls of the West Wing. He acknowledged the effect it could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there… READ THE REST
There's no such thing as a bad dog. This Dog Training Essentials Course can turn even a problem pet around.
If you'd never gone to school, how smart would you be? Oh sure, you'd have picked up some tricks here and there on the street, but it's safe to say you'd be a whole lot less prepared for dealing with the world if you hadn't had some vigorous schooling in your youth. So why do… READ THE REST
Want to launch a podcasting empire? This training can get your new career started.
You aren't Joe Rogan. You didn't do standup, host Fear Factor, or fend off attacks from Conor McGregor. You aren't the driving force behind the web's most popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, with downloads of about 190 million a month and a paycheck to tune of as much of $75,000 per episode. But…if you… READ THE REST
Earn over a dozen different CompTIA certifications with this massive training collection
In the IT world, certifications translate directly into dollars. Students who prove their knowledge with certified skills, especially high valued CompTIA certified skills, see that commitment to their future pay off in a higher paycheck from their new employer. Right now, the average salary for someone with a CompTIA A+ certification is almost $55,000 a… READ THE REST