Watch live: Trump impeachment trial

Mark Frauenfelder

Live on Twitter via NBC News: "The Senate trial of former president Donald Trump started on Tuesday with a debate and vote on the constitutionality of his second impeachment trial. House managers and the ex-president's lawyers will take up to four equally divided hours to make the case for or against the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment, followed by a Senate vote that is anticipated to pass, according to reports."