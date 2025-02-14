Pardoned electrician who assaulted cops on J6 wants unkind reviewers to just "move on" already

A Texas electrician who assaulted police officers with riot shields during the Capitol attack is now unhappy about getting one-star reviews.

Adam Jackson, owner of Patriot Service Electric, is tired of people having opinions about his guilty plea for attacking law enforcement with stolen police equipment on January 6th. "Jackson, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 36 months probation in a Washington D.C. federal court after pleading guilty last September to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers while using a dangerous weapon," reported The Houston Chronicle on March 22, 2024. "He threw a construction cone at a group of law enforcement officers and rammed them with a stolen riot shield, causing two to stumble to the ground, authorities said."

After receiving a get-out-of-jail-free card from Trump last month, our brave patriot is bummed out that potential customers are mentioning his violent criminal history in their Google reviews.

"You may have been pardoned by that fascist garbage, but you are still guilty and will be remembered as felons," wrote one especially spicy reviewer, who apparently doesn't believe in Trump's magical pardon fairy dust. Another suggested Texans shouldn't "support awful people using patriotism as a guise for who you really are."

Jackson begs to differ. "All 'Jan6ers' have paid a heavy price," he told Newsweek, apparently forgetting that the actual heavy price was paid by the officers he assaulted. "When do we move on?"

"I would be wary of letting anyone in my home who promotes violence against others (especially police officers serving their country) let alone those that think it's somehow patriotic," wrote one reviewer who clearly prefers their electricians non-felonious.

But don't worry too much about poor freedom fighter — he claims the negative reviews are actually helping his business thrive as the MAGA faithful rally around their pardoned brother-in-arms. He's also super tough and definitely not scared, telling reporters "I don't fear cowards" while simultaneously "working with Google to remove the negative spam comments," according to The Daily Mail.

But if the negative reviews are increasing business, why is he trying to get them removed? Silly reader, like his orange hero, Jackson plays a mean game of 7-dimensional chess and you just aren't smart enough to understand his strategy.

Jackson says he has "no regrets" about his role in the riot, though he graciously admits that people getting injured "was not a good thing." Such introspection! Such growth!

"We run an honest company," says the pardoned felon with a perfectly straight face. Bless his heart.

