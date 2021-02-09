Zoom filter turns lawyer into kitten during hearing

A live-streamed hearing from Texas' 394th Judicial District Court produced a moment that definitely needs to go in whatever COVID time capsule is eventually buried. This video is absolute purrfection.







Cattorney-at-law Rod Poston told Vice he wasn't kitten around with the filter and is feline fine.





"Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary," he said. "I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal."



Catastrophe avoided. Let this be a cautionary tail to all.