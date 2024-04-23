A struggling restaurant was saved by the power of cats

The story of the Diorama restaurant in Osaka is the heartwarming story I absolutely needed today. Like many restaurants, they struggled during COVID. They were on the verge of closing when the owner took in a tiny, seemingly abandoned kitten. The kitten's mother and siblings soon showed up, too, and the owner took them in despite not being in a financial position to do so. The restaurant has a huge model train set, and the photos and videos of the cats attacking the train like adorable kaiju were a hit, of course. The railway cats brought in a ton of new business. The restaurant was able to stay open and added a second-floor cat hotel and shelter.

Here are some of the kitty kaiju in action.

I would absolutely take that train.

Previously: Miniature train set vs cat