Momo the cat loves making pottery

A potter named Sophia and her cat, Momo, make pottery together. In the first video, Momo mostly plays with the wheel a little bit.

Momo soon starts working the clay himself. You can tell he doesn't like having the wet clay on his paws, but he is willing to suffer for his art.

Momo continues to prove he is an unusual cat by loving his post-pottery baths.

Momo's sibling, June, is not interested in making pottery, but it doesn't seem right to exclude her for not being an artist.

