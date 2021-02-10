Cops playing copyrighted music to stop video of them being posted online

On several occasions, cops have started playing popular music when they realize they're being filmed. The odd behavior has a point: they hope that copyright-strike algorithms on YouTube, Instagram and other social media sites will prevent the video being posted and shared. The latest example comes courtesy of Sgt. Billy Fair of Beverly Hills P.D, who only succeeded in Streisand Effecting himself with a blast of Sublime's 'Santeria.'

Instagram's enforcement of their own policy seems to be unpredictable and inconsistent, and it's hard to tell what the algorithm will catch during a livestream. There have also been plenty of high-profile of incidents of DJs and artists being penalized for playing their own songs (fans of the Verzuz series may remember Swizz Beats warning Beenie Man and Bounty Killer not to perform their own songs for more than 90 seconds). And for prominent activist accounts like Devermont's, the stakes are particularly high: too many violations can risk getting your entire account banned.