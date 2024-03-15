Getty Museum posts nearly 88,000 scans of artwork with Creative Commons Zero license

As part of its Open Content program, the Getty made nearly 88,000 images available under the Creative Common Zero license, which allows everyone to "copy, modify, distribute and perform the work, even for commercial purposes, all without asking permission" and is functionally (if not quite legally) equivalent to dedicating work to the public domain. Open Culture:
In the Getty's open-content archive, you'll find ancient sculpture from Greece, Rome and many other parts of the world besides; a fragmentary oinochoe (that is, a wine jug) from third-century-BC Ptolemaic Egypt; lavishly illuminated medieval books of hours (of the kind previously featured here on Open Culture); works by such innovative French painters as Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas; the stereoscopic photography of Carleton H. Graves, who in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century captured places from Denmark and Palestine, to Japan and Korea; the daring abstractions of artists like Hannes Maria Flach, Jaromír Funke, and Francis Bruguière. But what you do with them is, of course, entirely up to you. Enter the collection here.
Not to be confused with Getty Images, which has a reputation for the exact opposite practice of trying to corrall and monetize public domain content it has scanned.