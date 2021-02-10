Fulton County DA opens criminal investigation into Trump's Georgia election interference

The lead prosecutor in Fulton County has opened a criminal investigation into Trump's attempts to influence Georgia's election results.

CNBC:

The top prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has opened a criminal investigation of a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by then-President Donald Trump, who last month urged the official to "find" him enough votes to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to Raffensperger and other state government officials asking that they preserve documents related to Trump's highly unusual call, a state official with knowledge of the letter told NBC News.