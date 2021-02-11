General Motors' new "air taxi" design is basically a one-person flying car

At 2021's digital CES conference, GM introduced renderings for a Cadillac-branded, battery-powered "air taxi." CNet reports:

The sleek, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft would be GM's first foray into aerial mobility, and the company says this four-rotor aircraft is powered by a 90-kWh battery to deliver speeds of up to 56 mph. Beyond that, details are scarce — GM stopped short of offering more technical details, let alone committing to production or detailing a time frame in which we can expect to see these eVTOLs, as they're known, in the air. Based on the images, this looks like a single-seat drone, presumably for short urban hops executed autonomously.

No word yet on GM's actual future plans for this design—how much it might cost, when it might be available, how the hell they're going to coordinate with the FAA, et cetera. But they're also not the only company working on these kinds of personally flying pod cars, so the future might come sooner than you think. If you can afford it, anyway.

