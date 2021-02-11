Instagram bans RFK Jr over vaccine conspiracy theories

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got banned from Instagram for spreading conspiracy theories, reports The Guardian.
Facebook confirmed on Wednesday that it had removed the profile of Kennedy Jr, a vaccine skeptic who chairs the Children's Health Defense – a group that baselessly ties chronic childhood conditions to a number of factors including vaccines – as part of the social media platform's efforts to remove vaccine misinformation. Kennedy's Instagram account was actioned "for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines", said a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram.