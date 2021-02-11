This game of 'Operation' makes no sense but Grogu!

Grogu is the greatest marketing thing to happen to Disney in forever. I do not need any more mugs, hats, or tee-shirts in my life but I feel compelled by a higher force to buy them.

Like this Grogu Operation game.

That said, I really don't get why Grogu in his cradle, who can force grab stuff, needs me and some tweezers to get him a macaron?

So much for Cavity Sam. Did you know that is the name of the guy on the OG Operation table?

Hasbro Gaming Operation Game: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition Board Game for Kids via Amazon