US Congress to consider tax break for e-bikes

Bicycles are a fantastic way to get around. Congresspeople Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) are looking to encourage e-bike adoption and sales.

PinkBike:

The Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act is scheduled for introduction to Congress Feb. 11 and proposes financial incentives to encourage consumers to buy e-bikes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

The bill proposes a refundable tax rebate for 30% of a bike's purchase price up to $1,500 and would be applicable to bike purchases up to $8,000. The tax credit could be claimed once per person every three years or twice for joint-return couples who purchase two e-bikes.

Although the bill promotes e-bikes for environmental reasons, it doesn't discriminate between commuters and eMTBs. A "qualified electric bicycle" is a two-wheeled vehicle that has pedals, a seat, and an electric motor up to 750 watts that doesn't provide assistance at speeds of more than 28 mph. (For reference, an e-bike motor producing more than 750 watts would be pretty sporty.)

The E-BIKE Act is led by Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and echoes the tax incentives already in place for electric car purchases.