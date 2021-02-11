Watch Lindsey Graham try to pin the Capitol Riot on Nancy Pelosi

Lindsey Graham: What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? pic.twitter.com/Af4QNNU744 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2021

QAnon fellow traveler and human lamprey Lindsey Graham can always be relied on to insinuate something idiotic that he knows will please his host-body base. This time he whipped up a modicum of sniveling indignation to accuse Nancy Pelosi of hiding beforehand knowledge of the Capitol Riot as part of her nefarious plan to make Trump look bad by allowing Trumpanzees to storm the building and try to kill her.