The Liteband Flex headlamp casts bright LED light over 210 degrees – and it weighs less than 3 oz.

If you need to see in the dark, you grab a flashlight – unless you need to keep your hands free. You can put on a headlamp, but even with a secure headband, they can often feel cumbersome and uncomfortable. And, since most of these lamps are almost like strapping a searchlight to your forehead, you don't always get a lot of illumination spilling over into anything outside the direct center of your beam's focus.

The Liteband Flex 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp takes almost all of those headlamp concerns right off the table, offering an ultra lightweight, comfortable and flexible lighting option for any situation that needs hands-free light.

Unlike headlamps with a bulky lighting rig attached, the Liteband is just that – incredibly light. In fact, the entire band only weighs just over 2.5 oz. And, with its microscopic weight and ultra-slim profile, it almost feels like just wearing a workout headband…if that band pushed out over 300 lumens of broad-beam light, of course.

With the Liteband, almost the entire front half of the band illuminates, powered by up to 20 booming LED lights. And, users don't have to even swing their head in the direction they want to cast light.

This band throws illumination in a super-wide arch of about 210°, wide enough to light up virtually the entire area in front of you. You can also use up to five different lighting modes, from a low-level setting for reading and tasks around camp, up to a high-level for distance viewing.

Made from weatherproof materials, the Liteband is made for home craftsmen, plumbers, electricians, or mechanics who need to see into tight corners; as well as firefighters or emergency workers who need light, but need to keep their hands free for other tasks.

Powered by AAA batteries, the Liteband is also a workhorse, putting out light for up to 25 hours of continuous use.

Regularly priced at $19, you can get a Liteband Flex 300 headlamp now at 15% off by entering the Presidents' Day Sale code PREZ2021 during checkout. That brings your final cost down to only $16.99 for a limited time.

