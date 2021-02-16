Be an 80s dick in this Ferrari 308 GTSi

While Magnum was cool, I preferred his loaner cars and those dogs. Apollo and Zeus were pretty awesome!
This is a beautiful, low miles example of a car I am only familiar with as beautiful and extremely expensive.
This 1980 Ferrari 308 GTSi is finished in red over tan leather and is powered by a fuel-injected 2.9-liter V8 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes a gated shifter, Nardi steering wheel, Blaupunkt cassette stereo, air conditioning, and pop-up headlights. The selling dealer acquired the car in 2020, reportedly from the original owner, and a timing belt service is said to have been performed in September 2020. This 308 GTSi shows 11k miles and is now offered with a tool kit, jack, owner's manuals, service records, and a clean Florida title.