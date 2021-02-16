Evidently blowing on video game cartridges did not help

We practiced cartridge blowing with the ATARI 2600 as well.
I also remember that pulling a cartridge out of a powered up machine could kill it.
We practiced cartridge blowing with the ATARI 2600 as well.
I also remember that pulling a cartridge out of a powered up machine could kill it.
Grogu is the greatest marketing thing to happen to Disney in forever. I do not need any more mugs, hats, or tee-shirts in my life but I feel compelled by a higher force to buy them. Like this Grogu Operation game. That said, I really don't get why Grogu in his cradle, who can force… READ THE REST
Corridor Crew's work fixing visual effects is always entertaining. Improved Luke is pretty fantastic. READ THE REST
Sinistar was an important part of my childhood. He hungers. Until today I did not know that there had been an Atari port of Sinistar in progress. Beware he lives. Run coward! The 2600 port looks like some of their worst work. READ THE REST
We've come a long way, haven't we, civilization? In ancient times, we used to measure everything from weight to distance with the most rudimentary of instruments. A stone was literally how much a particular stone weighed as a unit of measurement. And a foot was…yeah, a foot. Put enough heel-to-toe paces together and you knew… READ THE REST
Right now, almost half of all the websites that exist use a .com domain name. This makes it incredibly hard to find a domain name that hasn't already been taken, and if you already named and registered your company then you may be in for a really tough road ahead. Say you started a line of… READ THE REST
Everybody loves dogs. But even the most dedicated doggy mom and pop will tell you that it really doesn't take much to keep the average pooch thoroughly entertained. Just give 'em a ball to chase or a patch of yard to run in and a dog will generally find enough to keep themselves occupied for… READ THE REST