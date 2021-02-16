Parler never lived up to its "free speech" aspirations. At the end, it burned at both ends, heavily moderating prominent users while trying to sell out directly to Trump. After it was knocked offline by the indifferent corpos hosting it, it fired its CEO, who promptly confirmed that the whole thing is a cutout for billionaire Rebekah Mercer. After a month trying to find a webhost clueless enough to take it on, Parler is back online. Sadly, the users are not.
Parler back online, with new logo
