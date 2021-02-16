Pianist sets televangelist Kenneth Copeland sermon to music

Mark Frauenfelder

"I DEMAND A VACCINATION!" is a mini-musical by Brandon Ethridge starring televangelist Kenneth Copeland. Check out other mini-musicals by Ethridge:

