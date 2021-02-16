The Rollova 2.0 ditches old rulers for super-easy digital measurement

We've come a long way, haven't we, civilization? In ancient times, we used to measure everything from weight to distance with the most rudimentary of instruments. A stone was literally how much a particular stone weighed as a unit of measurement. And a foot was…yeah, a foot. Put enough heel-to-toe paces together and you knew your property was 20 "feet" across.

Well…give or take. To say the old ways of figuring out measurements like lengths and distances was imprecise is kind. In fact, it was often incredibly imprecise.

But humankind advanced. Eventually, we created the ruler. And the tape measure. And now in the digital age, we've invented the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler, which might also be one of the coolest things humans have ever come up with ever, full stop.

Almost 1,600 Kickstarter investors agreed and funded the Rollova 2.0 to the tune of over $100,000, because yes, the Rollova is cool, but it also turns often inaccurate measurements into spot-on digital measurements and it does so incredibly easily.

Pocket-sized at just 2 inches across, this handy gadget simply rolls over any surface, accurately measuring the distance across basically anything from a flat canvas or tabletop to even curved objects.

The device charts distance in both imperial (inches) and metric (centimeters) units with readings on the ultra-sharp 10,000:1 high-contrast ratio OLED screen. It's also particularly energy efficient, able to sit idle in standby mode for up to 2 years before it needs new batteries.

Meanwhile, this Designer Edition Rollova 2.0 is perfect for the fashion-conscious user, with its sturdy stainless steel body covered with flashy 18K gold plating. So now, even your ruler is serious bling.

The Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler is usually priced at $119, but as part of the limited time Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can enter the code PREZ2021 and slash an extra 15 percent off the price. With both stacked discounts, that brings your final cost for the Rollova down to just $80.74.

Prices are subject to change.