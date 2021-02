Kize Bae started a YouTube channel to document her experiences learning new skills. So far she's tackled drawing and basketball spinning, and in this video, she gave herself 30 days to learn how to drum well enough to keep up with "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars.

Bae bought a drum kit and started watching online instructional videos. Then she hired an online instructor. After just 35 hours of total drumming practice she played along to the song. To my ears, she did a great job.