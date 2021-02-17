Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Rush Limbaugh, the sex tourist and drug addict whose four marriages, mockery of people after their deaths and overt racism and misogyny made him a beloved icon of American conservatism, is dead at 70.

Rush Limbaugh, the self-proclaimed "Doctor of Democracy" who led the conservative media revolution by bashing "feminazis," "environmentalist wackos," "commie libs" and prominent Black people — especially former President Barack Obama, died Wednesday. He was 70.

Limbaugh, whose last notable act was to call for more political violence after the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol, also had a radio show and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.