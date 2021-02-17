In 1984 Atlantic City, NJ welcomed the opening of the Trump Plaza casino and today it was gloriously destroyed in an event that seems perfectly symbolic. Though it has been owned by billionaire, Carl Icahn, who acquired the two remaining Trump casinos in 2016 from the last of their many bankruptcies, it is very satisfying to see this eye sore imploded and imagine that the former disgraced president felt a chill in his leaden bones when it came crashing down.
Trump Plaza in Atlantic City implodes
