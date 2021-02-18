If your name is Ted Cruz and you need a break "from a natural disaster caused by your failed leadership," then this ad is for you! "So hurry up! Flee in glee!" Cancun is waiting for you.
And now, a break from our sponsor, Cancun! This ad is for you, Ted Cruz
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- CanCruz
- ted cruz
Find out why Ted Cruz skipping town during a major crisis was "a massive screw up"
Ted Cruz supporters are trying to justify his disappearing act, saying there was nothing the senator could do to help Texas in a time of crisis. But Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security Chief, disagrees. "It's a massive screw up," he says about Ted Cruz hightailing it to Cancun when the going got tough for millions… READ THE REST
Ted Cruz said his daughters demanded a vacation so he had no choice but to flee Texas during a deadly arctic blast
As millions of Texans suffered without power, heat, water, and food, Ted Cruz said his duty was to be a "good dad" by taking his daughters on a Mexico vacation: Cruz's statement implies that he planned to stay in Mexico just long enough to make sure his daughters were checked into their hotel, but Skift… READ THE REST
Fox News confirms Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun as millions suffer in deadly Texas winter storm
Ted Cruz took an awfully short vacation to Cancun, Mexico while his constituents are without power and water and literally dying of the cold. Cruz and his family reportedly left just yesterday, yet a flight upgrade list (which shows the first letter of a passenger's first name and the last three letters of their last… READ THE REST
These metal-reinforced, durability-tested elite Lightning cables are over 25% off
We love our iPhones and iPads. And, we love those devices almost as much as we hate the Lightning cables that power them. It's not the cables themselves that we hate as much as their finickiness and unreliability. Within a few weeks of coming out of the box, your connector has likely already suffered enough… READ THE REST
Save over 35% on Apple's Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds
If a company wants to sell a better mousetrap, they build one. Or if they're a big-dog business with loads of assets, they simply find someone who's already building a better mousetrap and they buy 'em. That's what uber-rich Apple did in 2014 when they decided to bump up their headphone game by acquiring the… READ THE REST
Learn how to whip up the world's finest cocktails from this champion mixologist
You can give someone a recipe, but following step-by-step instructions is so much different than creating magic with the perfect cocktail. True mastery requires a high level of training and talent to transform even basic ingredients into mixological bliss. In The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle, renowned international expert, Paul Martin, imparts decades… READ THE REST