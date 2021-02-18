Save over 35% on Apple's Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds

If a company wants to sell a better mousetrap, they build one. Or if they're a big-dog business with loads of assets, they simply find someone who's already building a better mousetrap and they buy 'em.

That's what uber-rich Apple did in 2014 when they decided to bump up their headphone game by acquiring the innovative celebrity-fronted Beats by Dre brand of audio products. That new partnership has had its desired effect, crafting new better sounding, even cooler Apple earwear like the Apple Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones.

The Powerbeats 3 are headphones engineered for active, engaged listeners who still maintain high standards for the performance of their audio. As you'd expect from anything bearing the Beats name, the Powerbeats 3 come with dynamic dual-driver acoustics serving up oodles and oodles of serious gut-rumbling bass.

Of course, that low end thump is just a component of the wide-ranging sound, with smooth, crisp highs as well, to create a well-rounded audio soundscape.

The flexible, yet secure-fitting earhooks help optimize their stability even when users put them through a significant workout. With multiple ear-tip options, the ergonomic design goes hand-in-hand with the Powerbeats' sweat- and water-resistance to make them a fantastic gym or outdoor travel option.

Pairing easily via Bluetooth, the Powerbeats don't focus solely on the beats while skimping on the power. These long-lasting earphones can keep booming for up to 12 hours between recharges. They also sport Apple's Fast Fuel technology, which can refuel a pair of Powerbeats after only a 5-minute charging session.

Regularly, the proven sound and ample convenience of a pair of Apple Powerbeats 3 would set you back about $129, but with the current deal, you can save almost 40% of your price. That brings your total down to only $77.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.

