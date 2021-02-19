From The Tapes Archive comes this bit of rock history trivia: Frank Zappa was apparently a fan of Black Sabbath and was planning to sit in with them in 1976 when they played a sold out Madison Square Garden. The show was plagued with technical problems, according to Tony Iommi, so he asked Frank to sit out.
Image: Screengrab
That time that Zappa was supposed to play with Black Sabbath
