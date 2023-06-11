Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster to be re-themed to Muppets' Electric Mayhem?

The creator of the Disney+ TV show "The Muppets Mayhem" confirmed in a now-deleted tweet that part of his successful pitch of the show to Disney was a re-theming of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster in Disney World's Hollywood Studios, from Aerosmith to the Muppets' rock band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

'The Muppets Mayhem' Creator Says Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Retheme to the Electric Mayhem Was Part of Original Show Pitchhttps://t.co/ItVT1cAsT8 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) June 8, 2023

According to WDW News Today, Jeff Yorkes tweeted on Thursday in response to a rumor:

Not gonna lie– this was absolutely part of our original pitch and is another piece of this dream. Fingers-crossed that it happens. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 #TheMuppetsMayhem



RUMOR – Muppets Mayhem To Replace Aerosmith On Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, Fans Give It A Thumbs UP! https://t.co/TBitIw5yPh— Jeff Yorkes (@JeffYorkes) June 8, 2023

Jeff Yorkes on Twitter

The tweet lent credibility to rumors about a re-theming of the ride. Not only is Aerosmith a far less prominent pop culture presence than it was when the ride was created in 1999, but lead singer Steven Tyler is enmeshed in a lawsuit claiming he committed sexual assault of a minor in the 1970s.

Yorkes did not immediately respond to a request on Twitter for clarification as to why he deleted the tweet. Was it because the re-theming rumors aren't true? Or because they're SO true, it shouldn't be announced yet?

Here's a ride-through video of the ride as it exists today. Seems to me a Muppets re-theme would be a lot of fun, and relatively easy to accomplish.