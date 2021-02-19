The real-life Schitt's Creek mansion is for sale, and wow, it's something

First of all, if you haven't watched Schitt's Creek yet: get on that, it's delightful. It's one of those rare shows that's built on an inherent sense of optimism—even the most ridiculous characters (of which there are many) are still genuinely trying to be good people and make the world a little better. It's a little slow to start, but it pays off in just how much you end up caring about these people, absurd as they may be.

At the beginning the series, the wealthy and successful Rose family loses their mansion and most of their belongings after being defrauded by their business manager. The mansion is opulent—a clear contrast to the joke town of Schitt's Creek where they end up.

And now that very same mansion is for sale in real life. This 24,000 square foot 17th century Canadian monstrosity with 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms and Sistine Chapel-inspired frescos in the central foyer could be yours for just $15 million!

Honestly, it's not that crazy at that price.

30 Fifeshire Rd, Toronto, Ontario [Zillow]