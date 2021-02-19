This highly-rated piano training app is on sale for 50% off

Learning to play an instrument like the piano can be amazingly rewarding. However, it just as often turns out to be amazingly frustrating.

We all have visions of sitting down to learn, then being able to toss off a note-perfect version of something like Beethoven's Fur Elise or Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in short order. While we know it won't be THAT easy, we think we'll make steady, but fruitful progress quickly.

However, the reality is that many students who begin online piano training get frustrated almost immediately. That's because many tutorial packages don't really start with the absolute basics like simple finger posture or one-hand playing.

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons don't take any of that foundational learning for granted. That's why it's been touted by outlets like Forbes, Digital DJ Tips, and MidderMusic, who calls Skoove "one of the best online methods of learning to play the piano, especially for beginners."

For everyone from first timers to advanced players, Skoove is hyper adaptive. After helping learners pick up the basics, then progress to learning notes, chords, and proper playing techniques, Skoove uses artificial intelligence to listen to your playing and adapt its teachings accordingly.

Skoove actually takes note of your notes, adapting to your strengths and weaknesses, all while offering individual feedback to help students improve. And, with over 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos in the Skoove stockpile, they can usually help steer the sessions into just the right area to optimize advancement. Students also learn the steps for playing by ear with the techniques to get you playing a particular song just from hearing it.

Skoove doesn't rely on public domain songs either. Users learn to play by learning music they already know and love, including everything from classics like Beethoven and Mozart to contemporary hitmakers like Adele, Ed Sheeran, and John Legend. There's even a whole course of Beatles songs to help you work your way through the entire Lennon-McCartney songbook.

Skoove works with any piano or keyboard and is accessible via all devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones.

A lifetime of access to the entire Skoove Premium Piano Lessons library is regularly $299, but as part of this offer, the whole package is now half off at just $149.99.

