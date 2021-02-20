The Ecoegg is an affordable, eco-friendly way to wash your clothes

We would all like to do everything we can to sustain our environment, but have you ever thought about the waste that comes from doing laundry? We hate to break it to you, but your favorite detergent doesn't break down in the wash entirely, seeping toxic metals like cadmium and arsenic into the water supply.

Luckily, the Ecoegg Laundry Egg is a detergent alternative that offers a unique, completely eco-friendly way to clean clothes without introducing additional waste into our environment.

Instead of harsh, abrasive chemicals, the Ecoegg is a plastic, reusable egg that uses natural mineral pellets. Pop in pellets before your wash, lay the Ecoegg on top of your clothes, then start the washer. The pellets naturally lift dirt off your clothes while leaving significantly less residue than traditional detergents and fabric conditioners, all without fading the color of your fabrics.

Using minerals rated "Excellent even for sensitive skin" by Dermatest, you'll save a ton of money on expensive cleaners in the long-run. The average American home runs anywhere from 6 to 7.5 loads of laundry each week, so between the 70 loads in the Laundry Eggs as well as the additional 50 that comes with the refill, users have enough cleaning power to get through all of their washing needs for the next 4 to 6 months.

In addition to the Laundry Egg and refills, this bundle also includes a pair of Dryer Eggs, which reduce tumble drying time by up to 28 percent while lightly scenting and softening your laundry. Users also get 6 washing machine detox cleaning tablets, which can be used monthly to give your washing machine a thorough deep cleaning by wiping out limescale and soap buildup, cleaning your pipes, and killing odors.

A mainstay in the UK for more than a decade, the Laundry Egg is also a hit with Amazon reviewers, who give it a healthy 4.4 out of 5 stars across more than 8,000 reviews.

The Ecoegg Value Bundle would normally cost $64, but you can get it for 33 percent off, bringing the price down to only $42.99.

Prices are subject to change.