Farting Frenchies might just be the fun family game you've been waiting for

The game is called Farting Frenchies… so we've already got your attention. You might assume that's some kind of playful euphemism, but you'd be dead wrong. Farting Frenchies is about cute little French bulldogs passing gas. So… now we definitely have your attention.

Whether you're a dog lover, a fan of fart humor, or just enjoy a rousing, thought-provoking game about canine flatulence, then Farting Frenchies: A Card Game should be right up your alley.

In the vein of iconic post-modern card games like Exploding Kittens and Cards Against Humanity, Farting Frenchies is fast-paced and perfect for group or family play, even including kids, despite the game's scatalogical roots (or maybe, because of it).

The game launched with over 1,200 Kickstarter backers who were ultimately enamored by the game's off-hand premise, engaging gameplay, and ridiculously cute card art. And yes, the game is about Farting Frenchies. The object is to amass the biggest, stinkiest army of dog farters possible. With the strategy involved, that's a lot harder to do than it might seem.

After being dealt a dog and smattering of stink cards, your goal is to feed your pooch horrifying stuff like last week's garbage and half-eaten anchovy pizza. As expected, it doesn't agree with your Frenchie, and the clouds of noxious methane gas start expelling.

But hold on… you can hinder your opponents' farting armies by playing good-smelling cards like fresh, clean baby powder. Or you might even swoop in and commit the lowest of low acts: dognapping another player's smelly canine.

The more dogs you amass and get farting, the more points you earn. If you hold the most pungent collection of smelly dogs when the ultimate End Card is drawn, you can proclaim yourself the undisputed Dog Farting Phenom. What other title could possibly compare to that?

Made for 2 to 4 players, it's easy to learn and usually runs from 15 to 25 minutes for a full game. But once you're stealing dogs and expanding your squad of olfactory fiends, you'll realize this game of four-legged furry friend flatulence is simple to understand, yet complex to master.

You can start your journey now with a full 83-card Farting Frenchies: A Card Game pack for just $17.99, almost 30 percent off the regular price.

Prices subject to change.