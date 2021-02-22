What in blue blazes is a nail violin? Just what it sounds like. An instrument made of tuned nails that you can bow. Bonus: It doubles as a sort of kalimba.
Image: YouTube
Building and playing a violin made of nails
Human noise is threatening ocean life
"Anthrophony" is the sound made by humans (or the things that humans have created). Unfortunately, human-generated noise in the ocean—from sonar to pile drivers—is harming dolphins, whales, narwhals, and other species. Meanwhile, climate change, as it impacts coral reefs, also screws with the natural ocean acoustics that help fish find food. In a new scientific… READ THE REST
Watch machines manipulate objects via soundscapes in "Dialogo"
Filmmaker Blo Que created four devices which are able to translate human voice into movement. The resulting film "Dialogo" features things responding to an unintelligible conversation. Check out their site and their Instagram for more: "No 3D was used in this project," say the creators. Image" Vimeo / blo que READ THE REST
How does sound travel through space?
Twenty Thousand Hertz is a podcast about sounds. Case in point: the latest episode, "Space Audity," which explores how, exactly, sound travels through the vacuum space, and the very practical technological complications that would make potential Martian communications difficult. Here's the official synopsis: We've all heard the iconic recordings from the Apollo missions. But how… READ THE REST
