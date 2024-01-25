Omnichord, the wonderfully simple synth-harp of the 1980s, is reborn

In 1981, Suzuki launched the Omnichord, an electronic autoharp simple enough that anyone could play make cool music using it. While the instrument wasn't a smash hit, it garnered a passionate cult following among synth nerds who appreciate the primitive yet soothing sounds. Fast forward to present day when Omnichords, finally discontinued in 1999, are in high demand due in no small part to their visibility on TikTok. The hope of finding an Omnichord at your local Goodwill is long lost. Models like the OM-84 (loved for its iconic sound) and the OM-300 (used on Gorillaz' "Clint Eastwood") can go for $500 to $800 depending on the condition. But after much anticipation, Suzuki has shown off its new Omichord, the OM-108, in its entirety at the NAMM conference for music gear sellers.

The new model is heavily based on the coveted OM-84 while sporting updated features like a larger strum plate, AA battery power (who uses C batteries anymore??), and smaller size. It also now boasts ten unique voices, ten different drum patterns, headphone jack, and the much-desired MIDI out. More info, such as price and pre-order details, is expected to be revealed soon.



In the meantime, enjoy a video of David Bowie performing Simon and Garfunkel's "America" on his OM-300 at a benefit concert in 2001.