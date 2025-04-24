Lego xylophone made entirely with bricks–and works beautifully

Years ago we brought you videos featuring "music artist, technologist, and educator" Andrew Huang's very cool musical instruments made entirely out of Lego parts, including this awesome guitar.

Well, in the years since, Huang has continued making imaginative musical instruments, and one recent creation particularly stood out to me. Check out this working xylophone made totally from Lego pieces! Every part of the instrument is crafted from Lego—each of the xylophone keys is made out of a Lego piece, and each note is perfectly tuned thanks to the small Lego pieces that are affixed to the bottom of each note and perfectly weighted so that they resonate at different frequencies. The mallet is made from Lego rods and Lego tires. Even the strings suspending each bar are official Lego offerings. In the video you can see and hear Huang play the instrument, which makes a scale just like a real xylophone. It sounds surprisingly terrific!

Lots of viewers didn't believe the Lego xylophone was actually real or that it really worked, so Huang made a follow-up video demonstrating how he built the xylophone and ensuring people that he didn't fake it!

I'm always blown away by Huang's talent, and can't wait to see what he creates next. Enjoy!

See more of Andrew Huang's work on his Instagram or YouTube.

Previously:

• Being a Lego Master Builder is a real career path, and I'm seriously reconsidering my life choices

• My kid's latest LEGO Star Wars project

• My daughter loves LEGO, maybe their creative toolbox will encourage her to code

• Good deal on a LEGO Star Wars Porg

• Buy this overpriced Star Wars LEGO set for this one minifig