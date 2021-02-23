Here is a promotional video for AT&T/Bell Labs' Picturephone videoconferencing service launched in 1970. The video stars familiar faces like White Male Execs Doing Big Business, Housewives Sharing Recipes, and White Male Husband Commenting On Wife's Appearance. Fifty years later, we have Zoom. The more things change…
Here is a commercial for Zoom from 1970
- retrofuturism
- videoconferencing
