Los Angeles waitress rates celebrity patrons based on niceness

Annie Bond worked as a self-described waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant and made a Tik Tok to tell everyone who was sweet and who was sour. I don't want to be negative so I'll only mention the ones she said were nice: Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, and Anna Farris. She promises to make more if people are interested.