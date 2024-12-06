99-year-old Dick Van Dyke dances barefoot in new Coldplay video

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now but — I don't know why — it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling — totally against anything intellectual — that I'm going to be all right."

Dick Van Dyke shines in a new Coldplay video, where the 99-year-old sings, dances, and looks back on his long career.

"I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway," he said from his Malibu home. "When you think how lucky I am. I got to do what I do — play and act silly!"

From BBC:

Running for seven minutes, it's a touching and intimate portrait of the beloved actor, whose other credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie and the TV show Diagnosis: Murder. He allows the filmmakers to tour his home, showcasing memorabilia from his movies – including a lifesize replica of Bert, his chimney-sweeping character from Mary Poppins. The star also recreates The Twizzle (an impossibly flexible routine from his 1960s TV sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show) as Chris Martin serenades him on the patio of his house; and dances barefoot with his wife, Arlene Silver.

Previously:

• Why Dick Van Dyke is the coolest 90-year-old in town

• Dick Van Dyke re-reads the Rod Serling speech he read at a 1964 MLK civil rights rally

• Watch: a delightful 96-year-old Dick Van Dyke sing and dance in new video

• Dick Van Dyke stars in Dustbowl Revival's music video