Watch Paris Hilton's masterful code-switch at US Congressional hearing (video)

Paris Hilton, 43, testified this week at a US House Ways and Means Committee meeting about mistreatment in youth residential treatment facilities. She shared her terrible personal experiences of abuse in a hearing on "Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting America's Children." In recent years, Hilton has advocated for necessary reforms in the residential treatment facility industry.

Her presentations are moving and pointed, but this week, we must also applaud her masterful code-switch when speaking to Rep Claudia Tenney, as seen in this clip:

The code-switch at 0:28 must be seen to be believed pic.twitter.com/WAySszuQGo — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) June 27, 2024

(Thanks, UPSO!)