On Saturday, Abdullah Nuren, 48, accidentally caught a pregnant shark off Pepela, Indonesia. When he gutted the shark, he found three pups inside, including the real Baby Shark. Sad.

"My home has been crowded with people who want to see the shark," Nuren reportedly said. "Many people want to buy it, but I will preserve it instead. I think it will bring me good luck."

