Keep your dog toasty and warm during walks with this heated vest

Whether you've just adopted a puppy to keep you company during quarantine, or even if you have a furry friend that's getting up there in age — it's important to make sure that they're staying warm during their outdoor time.

This 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest is the perfect solution and your dog will love it immediately. Right now, it's on sale for $31.95, down from $119, which is a 73% discount. This vest comes with temperature settings and it's super cozy — so your pup never feels like it's too cold for a walk.

The vest has three temperature settings so that you can learn what your pup needs and tailor the vest accordingly. It also features three-layer polyester and an inner-layer of polar fleece making it a viable option that will keep your pup warm, even if you decide to turn the heat off.

"Works great!!! Would definitely buy again and the price was amazing," wrote one reviewer. "We have a 7 lb dog that's constantly cold and now he loves to go out and play in the snow with this heated jacket! Great find!"

The vest comes with a rechargeable battery that can last up to six hours and has a dual-port USB power bank that you can use to heat the jacket and charge your phone at the same time. It also comes with little pockets — so your pup can help carry your things. The material on the vest is reflective to make it safe for nighttime walks, and it's completely washable once you take out the battery pack.

Now is the time to invest in your furry friend. The 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest is on sale for $31.95, down from $119, which is a 73% discount.

