A car in Livermore, California was hit this morning not by another car, but a plane. Another driver on the road caught the tail end of it on video. According to ABC7, the small plane lost power, made an emergency landing, and crashed into a car, apparently pushing it out of its lane. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
Plane crashes into car during emergency landing in California
