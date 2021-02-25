Mr. Potato Head to go genderless

70 years of tuberal gender oppression is at an end! Mr. Potato Head will henceforth simply be known as Potato Head. You know, like Pyramid Head from Silent Hill.

The change will appear on boxes this year. Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

This is one of those things where conservatives just sort of roll their eyes and go "pfft!" while the big angry energy comes from the supposedly lefty guys who are always mad about identity politics and what have you.