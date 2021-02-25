Save up to 75% on 5 top-rated Asus networking devices

From humble beginnings in the 1980s, Asus has grown to become an international power in the world of tech, especially in the realm of personal computing. While their standing as the world's fifth-largest PC seller is nothing to sneeze at, one area where the Taiwanese firm has really excelled is in crafting some of the best Wi-Fi routing equipment available anywhere.

In fact, PCMag went so far as to state that "for nearly a decade, Asus has been PCMag reader's router brand of choice." Right now, you can join the Asus fan club and pick up one of their top routers or wireless adapters at up to 75 percent off the regular price.

At half price, this dual-band USB adapter brings the web to any device that doesn't have on-board Wi-Fi of its own. Beautiful, light, and equipped with Asus's exclusive networking features, all you have to do is plug in to an open USB port and adjust the antenna to receive the strongest signal whether you're at home or on the road. And while most devices make you choose between the fast speed of the 5GHz band, or the compatibility of 2.4GHz, the adapter gives you the comfort of both.

With a unique, black diamond design, this dual-band router definitely stands out. But it's the performance that'll really capture your attention. It boasts dual SoC architecture for the best concurrent connections up to a combined 750Mbps, which is plenty for those applications that demand a ton of bandwidth. Meanwhile, the twin SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports make it easier to share files and connect to devices, while the enhanced Ai Radar helps this router reach up to 30 percent further than standard wireless-N signals.

With fast dual-band connection speeds for both wired and wireless connections, the RT-N53 is built for big houses so users can enjoy HD video streaming, online gaming, and web surfing all at once throughout your home. The quick setup features can get you connected to the internet quickly, regardless of operating system — and with multiple SSID connections, users can create three more separate and limitable access networks for different roles around the house.

The router actually connects to the ASUS AiCloud service, allowing users to access, stream, share, and sync content on the go with unlimited storage expansion. Of course, the connectivity is no slouch either, with speeds reaching up to 1.75Gbps for smooth, lag-resistant multitasking and super-fast streaming. It's also packing AiRadar, which intelligently strengthens wireless connections with powerful amplification, then remembers that optimized performance for the next time that device is connected.

One of the crown jewels in Asus's networking crown, the AC1900 sports dual band data rates of up to 1900Mbps, which is three times faster than standard 802.11n routers. This router offers up to 3,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, which can help extend your connectivity all the way to the backyard and beyond for most homes. An Amazon's Choice favorite with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars rating, you can save $50 off this Wi-Fi beast with this deal.

