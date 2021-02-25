Video: Abrupt contrast between Kevin McCarthy's view on Trump speaking at CPAC and Liz Cheney's

Former disgraced President Trump is planning to speak at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) this weekend, to presumably spread more lies about his losing the election, his taxes, Joe Biden, two impeachme…goddammit…we all KNOW what he's going to lie about. But watch this concise illustration showing the division within the Republican Party. In this video GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney immediately shares the opposite opinion from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on whether the former Trumptator should speak at CPAC.

Should former Pres. Trump speak at CPAC?



Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: "Yes, he should."



GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney: "That's up to CPAC…following January 6, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party, or country." pic.twitter.com/SdT9u2IniE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 24, 2021

Did you see McCarthy's eyes close for a moment while Cheney gave her response? Definitely longer than your standard blink. Take that as a beautiful subliminal "tell" into how he likely feels about her, the jerk.