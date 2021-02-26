In this Thomann's Guitars & Basses video, Julia Hofer shows off five of William Earl "Bootsy" Collins' most iconic bass lines from his time with James Brown, P-Funk, and his solo career. She does the demos on a Warwick Rockbass Bootsy Collins Signature bass.
Five super-funky Bootsy Collins bass lines
In this Thomann's Guitars & Basses video, Julia Hofer shows off five of William Earl "Bootsy" Collins' most iconic bass lines from his time with James Brown, P-Funk, and his solo career. She does the demos on a Warwick Rockbass Bootsy Collins Signature bass.
